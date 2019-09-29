Analysts Expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will post sales of $48.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the lowest is $47.94 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $36.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year sales of $196.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $197.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.06 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaVenture.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAAS. ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AquaVenture in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 125,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAAS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $586.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.89.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaVenture (WAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.