Amon (AMN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $741,201.00 and $42.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00189537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.01025759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Amon

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,079,715 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.