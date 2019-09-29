Amino Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $159,594.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $159,594.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.05315464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016051 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,771,257 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.