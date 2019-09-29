American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $94.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

