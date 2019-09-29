AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $794.88

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $794.88 and traded as low as $732.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $732.00, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $794.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

