Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 104,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 249,229 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 154,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,606. The stock has a market cap of $876.86 million, a PE ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 78.82%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

