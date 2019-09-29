Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 133,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alleghany by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alleghany by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $794.26. 40,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,539. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $802.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $761.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 42.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.50.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

