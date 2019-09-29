Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.09.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total value of $1,776,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $746,347.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Align Technology by 160.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 218.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 102.9% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $175.84. The company had a trading volume of 687,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,089. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $397.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.