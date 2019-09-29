Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.18.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,991. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

