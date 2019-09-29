Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,015,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.88% of Alaska Air Group worth $384,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 1,156,035 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,654,000 after buying an additional 1,239,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 814,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,135. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

