Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Luminus Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Luminus Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 523,251 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 3.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.31% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $153,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 494,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,985,000 after buying an additional 70,345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 40.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 178,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.06. 509,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

