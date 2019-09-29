Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Air Lease worth $380,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 91,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 580.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 133,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 11.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 504,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $2,242,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,051.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $19,590,499.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,498,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,649 shares of company stock worth $35,904,901 in the last 90 days. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.