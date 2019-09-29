AidCoin (AID) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network. AidCoin has a market cap of $426,023.00 and $79.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.01021998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

