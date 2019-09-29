AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UAVS stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

