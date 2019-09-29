AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
UAVS stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
