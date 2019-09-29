Aegeus (AEG) Market Capitalization Achieves $30,456.00

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Aegeus has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aegeus has a total market capitalization of $30,456.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00189537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.01025759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 40,363,324 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,558 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

