AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 639,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $92,829.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdvanSix by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,670 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 90,441 shares in the last quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 2,480,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.87. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $722.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $345.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

