Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura set a $37.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,299,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,716,908 shares of company stock worth $55,473,703. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.72. 54,091,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,407,152. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

