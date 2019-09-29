ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.81 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

