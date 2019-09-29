adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €265.60 ($308.84).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €285.10 ($331.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €268.02 and a 200-day moving average of €255.33. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

