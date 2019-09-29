Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADIL. ValuEngine raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADIL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.