ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACIW has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.