Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Holdings Lifted by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,376,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,601 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up 7.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $47,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 166.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 85,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 573,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 475.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 230,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 190,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 240.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $348,000.

FAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 308,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,544. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 7.9%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

