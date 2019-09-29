Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in September

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 278,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,639. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.