Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in September

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 278,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,639. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

