AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $87.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBV. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.04.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,951. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 69.2% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 45.5% in the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.