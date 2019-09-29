9,499 Shares in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on Frontline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.26.

FRO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 960,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. Frontline Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

