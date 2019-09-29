$9.15 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce sales of $9.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $11.39 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $10.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $45.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.30 million to $48.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.07 million, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $61.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 357.97%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $445.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.19. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

