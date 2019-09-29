8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.34, 1,413,331 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,261,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley lowered 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 4,200 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $98,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

