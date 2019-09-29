88 Energy (LON:88E) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of 88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.69. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 11,968,913 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $45.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.88.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

