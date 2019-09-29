65,260 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after purchasing an additional 754,455 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $135.60. 3,559,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $139.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.61.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

