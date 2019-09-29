4,163 Shares in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 111,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 302,800 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 221,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. GeoPark Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). GeoPark had a return on equity of 71.41% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that GeoPark Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. GMP Securities assumed coverage on GeoPark in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

