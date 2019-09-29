251,168 Shares in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

AUB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 234,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

