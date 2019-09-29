242,334 Shares in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 669,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 461,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

