2,316,637 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,503,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.31% of Corteva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $23,058,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $15,124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $5,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. 4,534,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,197. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

