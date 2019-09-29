22,744 Shares in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 17.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 508,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 639.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,443 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on shares of AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

AES stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.31. 4,431,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,152. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

