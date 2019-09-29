$216.64 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $216.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.52 million and the highest is $223.30 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $210.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $890.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.10 million to $896.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $896.04 million, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $924.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 781,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,038. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 932,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

