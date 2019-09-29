$2.74 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $87.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total transaction of $783,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock worth $4,257,447 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,485,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

