1irstcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55,349.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $20.74 million and approximately $55,349.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00011597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,085,000 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

