1,795 Shares in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Knott David M grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $48.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. 296,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 49.80 and a quick ratio of 49.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.07. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $4,120,258.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

