15,809 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,554,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $2,390,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $888,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.86.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 955,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $143.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

