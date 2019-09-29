15,177 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after buying an additional 116,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after buying an additional 515,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after buying an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

