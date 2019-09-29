$15.40 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce sales of $15.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $58.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.05 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $65.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 21.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in O2Micro International by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 112,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,649,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

