10,686 Shares in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lannett by 105.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 16,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $203,085.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,150.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $245,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,158.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LCI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

LCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 1,218,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Lannett had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a positive return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

