100,800 Shares in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Bought by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 144,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

