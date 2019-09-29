100,000 Shares in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $278,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

In other SciPlay news, Director Michael Marchetti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. 115,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. SciPlay Corp has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.