$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.00. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 101.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. 811,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,655. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

