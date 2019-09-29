$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Amerisafe posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $91.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on Amerisafe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,190. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amerisafe by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 305,542 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerisafe in the first quarter valued at $11,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amerisafe by 128.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amerisafe by 123.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amerisafe by 409.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

