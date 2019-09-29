$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 618,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $77,797.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $53,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,904 shares of company stock valued at $806,797 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 300.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,424,000 after buying an additional 834,470 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $12,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $12,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 352.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 275,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,980,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.