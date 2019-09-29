-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. Studio City International had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $149.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of MSC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. 14,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -82.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

