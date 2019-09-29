$0.26 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar acquired 1,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 75,750 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $2,011,162.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,478,659.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 112,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,162 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 1,782,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,197. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

