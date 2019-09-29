$0.18 EPS Expected for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Antero Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AM remained flat at $$7.42 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,502. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,626.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 80.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.